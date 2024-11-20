Quantum Physics, Gravity-Defying Craft in the Garage #MAHA

Let’s talk #Propulsion and start with “I've assembled an Ion Thrust Engine at home / ONE MILLION VOLTS POWER” from the KREOSAN- English yt channel. Certainly get your learn on, be inspired to build something cool with Kreosan’s channel! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HL1tiWEDls

20 years and little/no noticeable improvements in phones/computers- this silo of tech is full, it’s done. After 20 years of rocketry, we had boots on the moon! that was 70 years ago people! Do you honestly think rockets are the best we can come up with?!? Realize this: We (public) are 100 years behind where we ought to be, technologically and socially. We had video chat and Jetson’s-style crafts in 1945 ready for production, and all that was #blackshelfed because it couldn’t be centralized and controlled. The DOT/FAA totally unprepared for flying cars, whether or not humanity is. #Disclosure is the #Solution, and realizing truly how awesome we humans on Earth are should be a benefit to #mentalwellness #mentalhealth. Can people’s neurons even comprehend that much awesomeness after 20 or 30+ years of chronic exposure to unavoidable toxins and demoralizing #spyops in the built environment? MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN first with diet and #superfoods, then playing outdoors with exercise, and putting those routines into place- then the neurons are more oxygenated, lymphatic system back in operation… #MAHA I’m all in! check out my Make America Healthy Again design on: snap-back baseball cap https://www.etsy.com/listing/1810197360/make-america-healthy-again-maha-snapback and on a thick warm fisherman’s beanie https://www.etsy.com/listing/1827130147/make-america-healthy-again-maha

