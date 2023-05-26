BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MASHA and MIKE JONES (iEarlGrey) - MISSING on the FRONT LINES near BAKHMUT - NEVER MADE it BACK! - Let's all PRAY they are OKAY... May 25, 2023
I'm sharing this video of John Mark Dougan, from iEarlGrey's YouTube channel as a channel editor of Mike's YouTube channel, on May 25, 2023. Posted there insted of John's YouTube channel. Please pray for their safe return of Masha and Mike, Donbass humanitarians.  Cynthia said.

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UNitApoiIco&ab_channel=iEarlGrey

Masha and Mike never made it back to their base of operations yesterday. They were last on the front lines near Bakhmut and Soledar, bringing humanitarian aid. --John Mark Dougan, posting as an iEarlGrey channel Editor Like this video? Help me stay Independent by buying me a Beer at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/iearlgrey If you are considering moving to Russia and require professional advice and support, please follow this link for a consultation FREE OF CHARGE: https://bit.ly/MoveToRussia

Join me over on Locals! - https://iearlgrey.locals.com Support me on Patreon! - https://www.patreon.com/iEarlGrey

Get your 'Foreign Agent' T-Shirts here! : https://bit.ly/iEGTeeSpringStore More updates from Inside Russia as events unfold. Also available on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iEarlGrey:9

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1462001

Telegram: https://t.me/iearlgreytv



