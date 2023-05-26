MASHA and MIKE JONES (iEarlGrey) - MISSING on the FRONT LINES near BAKHMUT - NEVER MADE it BACK! - Let's all PRAY they are OKAY... May 25, 2023

I'm sharing this video of John Mark Dougan, from iEarlGrey's YouTube channel as a channel editor of Mike's YouTube channel, on May 25, 2023. Posted there insted of John's YouTube channel. Please pray for their safe return of Masha and Mike, Donbass humanitarians. Cynthia said.

Masha and Mike never made it back to their base of operations yesterday. They were last on the front lines near Bakhmut and Soledar, bringing humanitarian aid. --John Mark Dougan, posting as an iEarlGrey channel Editor

