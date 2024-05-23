BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Did OpenAI STEAL Scarlett Johansson's Voice for ChatGPT?!
High Hopes
High Hopes
68 views • 12 months ago

Glenn Beck


May 21, 2024


Scarlett Johansson is threatening to sue ChatGPT creator OpenAI for using an "eerily similar" voice to hers in its ChatGPT-4o A.I. model. OpenAI has since paused the "Sky" voice feature, but Johansson argues that this is no coincidence. Glenn and Stu review her claims which, if true, are very disturbing. But whether or not OpenAI truly copied her voice without her permission, one thing's clear: We have entered a dangerous time where if even someone as famous as Scarlett Johansson isn't safe, we're all doomed. Glenn also boots up ChatGPT to demonstrate how far it's come since it became a household name.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oOMxcGp4tU0

Keywords
lawsuitaiartificial intelligencestealglenn beckvoicescarlett johanssonchatgptopenaisky voice feature
