Did OpenAI STEAL Scarlett Johansson's Voice for ChatGPT?!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
May 21, 2024
Scarlett Johansson is threatening to sue ChatGPT creator OpenAI for using an "eerily similar" voice to hers in its ChatGPT-4o A.I. model. OpenAI has since paused the "Sky" voice feature, but Johansson argues that this is no coincidence. Glenn and Stu review her claims which, if true, are very disturbing. But whether or not OpenAI truly copied her voice without her permission, one thing's clear: We have entered a dangerous time where if even someone as famous as Scarlett Johansson isn't safe, we're all doomed. Glenn also boots up ChatGPT to demonstrate how far it's come since it became a household name.
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube:
/ @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
/ glennbeck
/ glennbeck
/ glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oOMxcGp4tU0