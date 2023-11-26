Israel Wants Western Nation to Take Gazans --- NO WAY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli officials have requested that western nations re-populate Palestinian citizens when Arab Muslim nations will not take them. My answer is a firm absolute "No."
Why would I take refugees, 75% of which approve of Hamas, and having seen what has happened on European streets.
#hamas #gaza #palestine #israel