Cryptocurrency Revolution?

President Trump Goes All-In Crypto

* DJT is making his boldest move yet to save the U.S. dollar — and it involves crypto.

* As the BRICS nations accelerate de-dollarization, DJT is pushing new pro-crypto legislation in a last-ditch effort to defend America’s financial dominance.

* This week, Congress kicks off “Crypto Week” with bills aiming to tie stablecoins to the $ and fight back against the rise of the digital yuan.

* It’s not a coincidence that Bitcoin just shattered records.

* Investors are betting on DJT’s crypto revolution, but is it already too late?





The full episode is linked below.





Redacted News (14 July 2025)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/18ZbHKNI35Q



https://youtu.be/18ZbHKNI35Q