⚡️Al-Quds & Al-Qassam Brigades Destroy two Zionist Tanks in Al-Shuja'iya neighborhood, east Gaza City

⚡️Al-Quds and Al-Qassam Brigades destroy two Zionist tanks in Al-Shuja'iya neighborhood, east Gaza City.

Adding:

Hamas leader Osama Hamdan:

- The "Israelis" backed down from issues included in Biden's paper (referring to the July 2nd proposal by Biden which Hamas has approved to)

- Netanyahu's talk about agreeing to an updated proposal means that the US administration failed to convince him of the agreement.

- We only want to implement President Biden's proposal that we agreed to.





