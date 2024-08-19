⚡️Al-Quds & Al-Qassam Brigades Destroy two Zionist Tanks in Al-Shuja'iya neighborhood, east Gaza City

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️Al-Quds and Al-Qassam Brigades destroy two Zionist tanks in Al-Shuja'iya neighborhood, east Gaza City.
Adding:
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan:
- The "Israelis" backed down from issues included in Biden's paper (referring to the July 2nd proposal by Biden which Hamas has approved to)
- Netanyahu's talk about agreeing to an updated proposal means that the US administration failed to convince him of the agreement.
- We only want to implement President Biden's proposal that we agreed to.