BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NATO puppet Zelensky - fearmongering & projection - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 2 months ago

'Russia is even planning new military operations on NATO territory' — Zelensky fearmongers

Adds that 'Putin only thinks about war,' which is supposedly linked to his 'political survival'

Classic projection?

Zelensky supports increasing NATO defense budgets to 5% of GDP.

Adding: 

Rutti Frutti says NATO is waging "production war" with Russia

We must spend more to prevent war. We must win this new production war.

Adding, from Bloomberg:

NATO is facing its most dangerous crisis in 75 years. The alliance has found itself on the brink of collapse following Trump’s re-election as U.S. President, Bloomberg reports.

“NATO is now hit by four crises at once: a security crisis due to the conflict in Ukraine, a readiness crisis due to the decline of European armies, a crisis of strategic priorities as the U.S. pivots to Asia, and a crisis of trust — worsened by Trump’s actions.”

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy