'Russia is even planning new military operations on NATO territory' — Zelensky fearmongers
Adds that 'Putin only thinks about war,' which is supposedly linked to his 'political survival'
Classic projection?
Zelensky supports increasing NATO defense budgets to 5% of GDP.
Adding:
Rutti Frutti says NATO is waging "production war" with Russia
We must spend more to prevent war. We must win this new production war.
Adding, from Bloomberg:
NATO is facing its most dangerous crisis in 75 years. The alliance has found itself on the brink of collapse following Trump’s re-election as U.S. President, Bloomberg reports.
“NATO is now hit by four crises at once: a security crisis due to the conflict in Ukraine, a readiness crisis due to the decline of European armies, a crisis of strategic priorities as the U.S. pivots to Asia, and a crisis of trust — worsened by Trump’s actions.”