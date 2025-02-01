Authority and Responsibility

February 2025 Newsletter





There are three closely related statements by Christ to His disciples which have created much controversy over their interpretation: 1) "And I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven" (Matthew 16:19, 18:18); 2) "Again I say unto you, That if two of you shall agree on earth as touching [concerning] any thing that they shall ask, it shall be done for them of my Father which is in heaven" (Matthew 18:19); and 3) "Whose soever sins ye remit, they are remitted unto them; and whose soever sins ye retain, they are retained" (John 20:23).





In seeking to understand any passage in Scripture, one rule must govern: whatever the Bible declares, the Bible itself (not some outside authority) must interpret. It is from the Bible that we learn the gospel, about the church Christ established, about discipleship and the responsibilities, authority and power He has given to His own. Therefore, it is to the Bible that we must look to understand these things—and the Bible is understandable.





God's Word is presented to all mankind. Never does the Bible suggest that a special rank of spiritual leaders must explain it to the rest of mankind; and that without such help ordinary people could not understand it. In fact, the opposite is taught in Scripture. Consider a few examples: "Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God" (Deuteronomy 8:3, quoted by Jesus at Matthew 4:4, Luke 4:4); "Blessed is the man...[whose] delight is in the law of the LORD; and in his law doth he meditate day and night" (Psalms 1:1-2); "Wherewithal shall a young man cleanse his way? by taking heed thereto according to thy word” (Psalms 119:9).



