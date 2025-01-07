Worldwide Supplier For Fluconazole USP Grade (99% Purity) Capsules & Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/fluconazole.html





Heavy Metals STOP Itraconazole From Eradicating PARASITES FULLY!





Itraconazole is a medication that has potent anti-parasitic effects, and when taken internally, it can effectively eradicate many different types of parasites throughout a person's entire body.





However, many people find that it does not kill off parasites entirely when taking it internally, and there can be many reasons as to why, but one of the main reasons is due to people having heavy metal toxicity issues.





In this video, "Heavy Metals STOP Itraconazole From Eradicating PARASITES FULLY!" I explain precisely why and the best treatment option for chelating toxic heavy metals for people who are heavy metal toxic.





