© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
MAN IN AMERICA interviews Geologist, Professor Ian Plimer, demolishes the human-induced "global boiling" narrative, in two and a half minutes:
"Six out of the six ice ages started when we had far more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere than now. So how can carbon dioxide drive global warming?"
"We’re being asked to believe that traces of an emission of a trace gas into the atmosphere will change a whole planetary system, and this is contrary to everything we know from the past."
Full interview:
https://rumble.com/v283fjw-are-climate-lockdowns-coming-in-2023-prof.-ian-plimer-interview.html
#ClimateScam #ClimateCult #NetZero