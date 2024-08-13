Botanical Fogger

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tis the season for bugs. I stepped outside for a tad. Then stepped back inside again as I realized what my husband was up to out there. He was busy using the back pack mister to fog out the area with natural botanicals to reduce the mosquitos, in particular. Thus creating a more tolerable atmosphere when we garden around the main residence. It has been damp, rainy & hot. All ideal conditions for those bloodsucking flyers to procreate incessantly. So, gotta keep up on it! Gotta keep those bloodsuckers in check! Thanks for being here! Thanks for watching! Have a great day!