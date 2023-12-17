King Jesus Christ

For years I have listened to public figures try to guilt-trip me into accepting the illegal invasion at the Southern border because they are all like Jesus, and he was a refugee when he was a baby. So, I must accept millions upon millions of illegals, because they are the new Jesus. Wrong! Jesus was a king in exile, not a refugee- big difference. Watering down the gospel for political points while destroying this country is not something I will put up with. So Merry Christmas all, enjoy this video, or not.
