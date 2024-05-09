Watch out Russia! Here comes the mighty Gremlensky. DOMINATOR of the skies!!!

I need to figure out how to upload this to some russian platforms. LOL (But its difficult due to me not beiing able to read cyrillic. Anyways. FEEL FREE TO MIRROR THIS if you want.

Lyrics:

Тревога! Тревога!

Зеленский, нам нужно, чтобы ты немедленно превратился в могучего гремленского!

Alarm! Alarm!

Zelenskyy we need you to transform into the mighty gremlenskyy at once!

призрак Киева

the ghost of Kiev

гремленский призрак киева

gremlenskyy is the ghost of kiev

и он доминирует в небе

хахаха

and he dominates the skies. hahaha

Берегись, Россия, вот и могучий Гремленский.

Watch out russia, here comes the mighty gremlenskyy.

[chorus]

Гремленский призрак Киева, владыка небес!

Gremlensky the ghost of kiev, dominator of the skies! (Властитель небес!)



Power Up получен!

Превращение из обычного Селенского в могучего Гремленского достигнуто!

Power Up recieved!

Transformation from regular Selenskyy into the mighty Gremlenskyy achieved!

[chorus]

Берегись, Россия, вот и могучий Гремленский!

Watch out russia, here comes the mighty Gremlenskyy! (могучий Гремленский!)

Трепещите от страха Россия!

Потому что Гремленский получил кокаиновое усиление.

И теперь он призрак Киева!!!

Tremble in fear Russia!

Because gremlenskyy recieved his cocaine power-up.

And now he is the ghost of kiev!!!