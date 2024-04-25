Militarism is on the Horizon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
There is no doubt that we are living in an emerging dictatorship. We are dealing with a totalitarian government that is steeped in moral depravity, infested with demons, and has actually become a haunt for every unclean spirit. They believe lying spirits, and now believe they can win the world war that they have started. Nothing could be further from the truth, however, and as we enter headlong into "the great humbling", this government will become increasingly hostile towards God's people - people who take a stand for the truth.
Skynet is here: https://needtoknow.news/2024/04/skynet-infrastructure-is-complete-le-mesh-network-to-monitor-with-contact-tracing/