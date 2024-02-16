BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Koncerto Grosso 432 Hz guitar music Melonga from Astor Piazolla and Phönix 1
White magic music
White magic music
30 views • 02/16/2024

See also my 432 Hz guitar music and pic and Book from Burkhard Heim and Illobrand von Ludwiger about our higher consciousness. Dont miss my music ! Its for your health ! see Lit:   Illobrand_von_Ludwiger-The_New_Worldview_of_the_Physicist_Burkhard_Heim.pdf

The moment you hear the sound of my music,  the PHÖNIXE  you will get the impression of higher frequencies inside your physis and Bios  and i made it with my notes and colours like the colours of our holy Milky Way ! The colours and sound  frequencies are the same !   Its a bit magic but it must be like that.

The music is good for your Physis, BIOS, Psyche and Pneuma . Its a very special music. <And all is for free !!!

pic: The 6 dimensional world of the Physician Burkhard Heim , !  Here made by a friend Illobrand von Ludwiger  

see Lit:   Illobrand_von_Ludwiger-The_New_Worldview_of_the_Physicist_Burkhard_Heim.pdf

Keywords
cosmos432 hz musiclatin musicwhite magic musicburkhard heim6 dimensional theorie
