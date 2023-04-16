© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.04.13 #freemilesguo #nfsc #WayneDupreesVoice #takedowntheccp #gainoffunction
美国已经在新冠病毒中失去了超过一百万美国人的生命。我们不要忘记谁资助了中共武汉实验室的增强功能的研究
The United States has already lost more than one million Americans lives to Covid-19. Let's not forget who funded the CCP Wuhan lab's Gain of Function research.