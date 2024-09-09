Countries De-Dollarizing & Joining BRICS

Last Gasp Of The $

* Turkey is joining BRICS.

* BRICS+ countries are drawing up ambitious new plans re: de-dollarization.

* According to Tass, their plan includes a common unit of account (Unit), a platform for international settlements in digital currencies (Bridge), a payment system (Pay), a settlement depository (Clear), an insurance system (Insurance) and a rating alliance.

* 40% of the Unit currency’s value will be pegged to gold; and the rest to the BRICS countries’ fiat currencies.

* The Unit will allow BRICS member nations to bypass the SWIFT [cabal] system.

* There is a major shift away from U.S. dollar dominance.

* It comes during a week of alarming jobs data in America.





The full segment is linked below.





Redacted News (8 September 2024)

https://youtu.be/hr7pN9q7-CQ