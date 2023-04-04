Trailer: WHICH LIGHT WAVELENGTH WAS THE MOST HEALING FOR MY PAINFUL JOINT INJURIES? Supported by many studies.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I bought practically all of the different therapeutic light wavelengths because I was at one time unable to walk without support. This is the singular light wavelength that healed me the most. Cost was under $80 per. I own two, one battery powered. My small LED lights are now hard to find. Large therapy lights are $900 to $1200 online. Another option is to build from components, $80 to $150 if you can DIY solder. A war with China will make this unobtainable imo.
Dr. Seneff's talks confirm my DIY N=1 forced self-study, done by trial and error. Dr Lee Merritt's and the Weston Price Foundation's podcasts backstop my choice to not go to a hospital.
pain,cure,remedy,healing,seneff,lee,merritt,health.seneff, diy