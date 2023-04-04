Trailer: WHICH LIGHT WAVELENGTH WAS THE MOST HEALING FOR MY PAINFUL JOINT INJURIES? Supported by many studies.

I bought practically all of the different therapeutic light wavelengths because I was at one time unable to walk without support. This is the singular light wavelength that healed me the most. Cost was under $80 per. I own two, one battery powered. My small LED lights are now hard to find. Large therapy lights are $900 to $1200 online. Another option is to build from components, $80 to $150 if you can DIY solder. A war with China will make this unobtainable imo.

Dr. Seneff's talks confirm my DIY N=1 forced self-study, done by trial and error. Dr Lee Merritt's and the Weston Price Foundation's podcasts backstop my choice to not go to a hospital.





pain,cure,remedy,healing,seneff,lee,merritt,health.seneff, diy

