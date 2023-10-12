ISREAL | Rep. Cory Mills: I'm proud to announce we just got 45 more Americans out today!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Cory Mills in Isreal rescuing trapped Americans (day 2):
I'm on the border now and am proud to announce we just got 45 more Americans out today!
If Joe Biden and this admin is unwilling to do their jobs, then members like myself alongside my colleagues will do it for them.
