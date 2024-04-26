THIS GENDER PAY GAP IS UNFAIR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The NBA grosses 10.58 billion annually and the WNBA grosses 60 million annually. The $76,500 Ms. Clark is getting for her rookie season is .1275% of the WNBA’s gross annual profit while the 12.1 million Mr. Wembanyama is getting is .1145% of the NBA’s gross annual profit or .013% less than Caitlin. This disparity is clearly unfair. He shouldn’t be paid less of a percentage simply because he’s an man. Steps need to be taken immediately to rectify this blatant injustice.