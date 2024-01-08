Killing Journalists Does Not Kill The Truth

According to Gaza’s government media office, Israel’s military has now killed over 100 journalists in the Strip. Israel has barred international media from entering Gaza, firsthand reporting on the onslaught there has been left to Palestinians already locked into the occupied territory - documenting their own genocide.
Outstanding bravery from Palestinian journalists.
