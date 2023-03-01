911, Covid and The Ohio Train PSYOPS Exposed by Richard Gage! Founder of Architects for 911 Truth!

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine





Feb 28, 2023





The world-famous Richard Gage, Founder of Architects and Engineers for 911 Truth and one of the original Godfathers of the Truther movement joins DeAnna Lorraine in an intense discussion analyzing all the evidence that 911 World Trade Center attack was a huge false flag Psyop operation, he goes into the in-depth evidence exposing the shadow government behind it, and we go down other rabbit holes compasing 911 to the Covid-19 False Flag operation the Ohio Train derailment, the Food shortage, and more. Don't miss this incredible conversation!





Then DeAnna is joined by citizen reporter and firebrand Matt Baker to talk about the latest anti-Vaccine rally in San Diego filled with outraged nurses and doctors speaking out!





WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!





Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and her TWITTER is back! @Deanna4Congress. Also join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week!





CHECK OUT MY AWESOME SPONSORS! (Below)





Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to

$10k in FREE SILVER: https://goldco.com/shots





Support Shots Fired, and get prepared!

Visit https://4Patriots.com and use Promo Code: Deanna for 10% off your first order!!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2bb2ia-911-covid-and-the-ohio-train-psyops-exposed-by-richard-gage-founder-of-arch.html



