The Prophecy Of Elam-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 1 2024

You read many times in your King James Bible about a man named Elam, a son of Shem, whose descendants became the Elamites, and we follow them from Genesis all through the prophets, and right up to the day of Pentecost in Acts 2. According to Isaiah and Jeremiah, both Elam and the Elamites will play a big role at the Second Advent. Where is Elam, you ask? It’s in Iran! On this episode of Rightly Dividing, the whole world watched in stunned silence as hundreds of ballistic missiles, from from Iran, crossed the border into Israel with many landing on Jewish soil, and the conflict is far from over. Elam is in the southern part of modern day Iran, an area that as you will see, is chock-full of Bible prophecy related to the end times. Could it be possible that the current war between Israel and Iran has a biblical connection to ancient Elam? It sure does. The Elamites were from the line of Shem, that makes them semitic, and then they took wives from what Ezra 10:2 calls “strange wives of the people of the land”. You get to the end of Jeremiah and Elam is center stage. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we show you the Prophecy of Elam in all its awesome and terrifying splendor.



