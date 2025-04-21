Fake World

"Everything in our world is fake... Everything is a scripted movie."



Smart lady sums up our entire reality in just 90 seconds.



"Our food is fake, our news is fake, our politicians are fake, our history is fake, even our financial system is fake."



"I do not believe anything that I see anymore because, after the last five years... I realise that there are narratives being pushed, there are distractions being pushed, and we are watching a movie, so that the people in control can move the chess pieces."



Source @Real Wide Awake Media





