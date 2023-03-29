Has the Seven Year Tribulation been Lengthened?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
March 29, 2023
If you want to learn about the seven-year tribulation, this video is for you! Will the tribulation really be a full seven years? Will the Antichrist only rule for three of those seven years? Vicki Goforth Parnell had a new dream and it was revealed that “The Time of the Tribulation has now increased”. Pastor Stan explains in length what that could mean, and what the Word of God says about this interesting topic today.
00:00 - True and False Prophets
08:37 - At the Mouth of two or three Witnesses
10:35 - Clock and Pendulum
15:43 - Tribulation Days are now Increased
20:44 - Coronation of the Antichrist
27:42 - Daniel 9
30:52 - Stan’s Testimony
44:59 - Joseph’s Kitchen
