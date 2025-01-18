“Wartime Cafe” with Laith Marouf EP19: Ali H. Mourad

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ali H. Mourad, political analyst, prolific writer at al-Akhbar Newspaper, and author of "Under the Capitol Dome: Breaking down American accusations about Hizb-u-llah's role in Latin America." Discussion covers election of new President in Lebanon, the fall of Syria and the prospects of Resistance in the region.
Camera/Montage: Hadi Hotait
Filmed on: 9/1/2025