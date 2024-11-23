0026_Unforgivable Sins - Blessings and Curses





Things to know to help you in this life, to guide you toward the right path of Light...





My people are destroyed for a lack of knowledge...





I hope and trust you find this usefull in navigating your blessings and curses, and avoid the unforgivable sins...





In Jesus Christ name... Glory to the King!





Paypal support: https://paypal.me/revelationwars?country.x=ZA&locale.x=en_US

Telegram invite: https://t.me/+ot32kXnNx1g3YWY0

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thesealedministry/home

https://www.bitchute.com/profile/vbiCTaNQE9od

https://rumble.com/c/c-6696756





If you want to support the ministry feel free to do it on Paypal, thanks in advance and God bless you for blessing!