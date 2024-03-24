IRIS Immune Reconstitution Inflammatory Syndrome. If you restore the immunity too fast, you could burn yourself out.

"We cured autism a long time ago. We cured cancers a long time ago, we continue to do it. And all I have to do is see it and I use those drugs, we must; because the people are on these drugs, and we have to work them off and restore the sensors.

Because what we learned in the 80s, there's a syndrome called IRIS Immune Reconstitution Inflammatory Syndrome. If you restore the immunity too fast, if you wake it up too fast, you could burn yourself out.

We've got to start at a foundation and layer. We start with minerals, calcium, zinc, we have to go back and teach everyone true biology, but you see, that's not what the Cabal whatever you want to call them. They don't want you to understand how simple this is. So they say I'm complicated because nobody knows the language. It's Simple."

Full replay of the March 16th Insiders Club: https://rumble.com/v4jovan-dr-judy-mikovits-joins-charlie-on-his-insiders-club-with-mahoney-and-drew-d.html