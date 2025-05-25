Lawfare against Dr. Robert O. Young

Dr. Young, a naturopathic doctor and long-time critic of the pharmaceutical industry, is currently behind bars, awaiting sentencing on May 28th, 2025. The system is not just targeting a man — it’s targeting the message. His trial reveals a systematic effort to crush dissent, to punish those who dare to challenge mainstream medical narratives. Whether or not you agree with Dr. Young’s views on virology, cancer, or blood chemistry is not the point. This film isn’t about ideology — it’s about integrity. About freedom. About your right to speak, think, and choose for yourself. What I witnessed during the filming of this trial shook me. It wasn’t justice. It was theater. And I believe every freedom-loving American deserves to see what’s really going on behind the curtain. If you believe in medical freedom… If you believe in freedom of speech… If you believe that justice should be blind — not weaponized… Then I invite you to watch this film and stand with us. Mikki Willis Father/Filmmaker Dr. Young’s sentencing is set for 8:00 AM PST, May 28th, at: Superior Court North County Division 4th Floor, Courtroom 26 325 S. Melrose Drive Vista, CA 92081 For press inquiries or additional information, please contact: Susan Daya Hamwi, Esq: Cell: 818.632.3296 Email: [email protected]