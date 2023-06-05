BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Christian Persecution 2023 Worldwide And In The US"
51 views • 06/05/2023

A 2023 "Open Doors' World Watch List" study found that religious persecution worldwide is still very concerning.  Everything from arrests, imprisonment, violent attacks, death, to churches being demolished, Christians are facing severe impediments to freely be able to practice their faith.  It's happening more and more in the U.S. too.  My new video report, "Christian Persecution 2023 Worldwide And In The US."


abductionschristian persecutionimprisonmentopen doorsworld watch listworldwide persecution2022 study of persecutionunjustly arrestedpersecution increasingchristians under attackviolent attacksunreasonable regulationsnorth korean persecutioncovid-19 and christian persecutionreligious freedoms in china being removedpersecution in indiapersecution increasing in americachristian beliefs being criticizedalaska airlines religious persecutionexclusivity of jesus to salvationjesus requires obedience to his followers
