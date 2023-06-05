© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A 2023 "Open Doors' World Watch List" study found that religious persecution worldwide is still very concerning. Everything from arrests, imprisonment, violent attacks, death, to churches being demolished, Christians are facing severe impediments to freely be able to practice their faith. It's happening more and more in the U.S. too. My new video report, "Christian Persecution 2023 Worldwide And In The US."