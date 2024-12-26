BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bill Gates Calls for 'Anti-Vaxxers' to Be Censored by AI: Questioning 'Vaccines' Is 'Inciting Violence'
413 views • 6 months ago

Billionaire Bill Gates is calling for members of the general public to be censored by artificial intelligence (AI) if they question the official narratives regarding "vaccines."

Gates, the Jeffrey Epstein-linked co-founder of Microsoft, made the call during a recent interview with CNBC.

He was discussing the “threat” of “anti-vaxxers” and promoting plans for handling “vaccine hesitancy” using “real-time” censorship imposed by AI.

Gates argues that those who urge people to avoid vaccines are “inciting violence.”

Therefore, he insists that “anti-vaxxers” are a “threat” to public health.

In response, Gates proposes a totalitarian approach, calling for speech “boundaries.”

He claims that AI-powered computer systems can weed out and eliminate “vaccine misinformation” in real time.

Source - SlayNews/The Truthseeker


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
genocidebill gatesanti-vaxxers
