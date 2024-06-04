COUNTRY MUSIC STAR SUFFERS VAX POISON INDUCED PERICARDITIS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 3, 2024
@carlypearce "health update. love y’all 💛"
https://x.com/carlypearce/status/1796180522911097096
Country star Carly Pearce diagnosed with heart condition: 'Take care of your body' 'What He Didn't Do' singer Carly Pearce has pericarditis, which often causes sharp chest pains Published May 30, 2024 3:07pm EDT
https://www.foxnewsDOTcom/entertainment/country-star-carly-pearce-diagnosed-heart-condition-take-care-your-body
"2021 CMA Awards Will Require Attendees to Be Vaccinated"
The Country Music Association's 55th annual CMA Awards will return to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 10, following last year's run at Nashville's Music City Center.
By Jessica Nicholson
10/6/2021
https://www.billboardDOTcom/music/awards/2021-cma-awards-vaccine-nashville-9641296/
"Carly Pearce Accepts the 2021 CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year - The CMA Awards"
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=fzxmtoN-Tx0
