Germany just told Ukraine to F*CK off, along with 3 other E.U. countries | Redacted News





We will not extradite people to die! That is what four countries have told Ukraine in response to the country's request to send back those refugees they were so nice to last year. They need to throw them into battle to die, please.

The Czech Republic has said that it will not do that and so has Austria, Hungary and Germany. Poland has reportedly already begun to comply.





✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter, delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc





✅ Become a Redacted Rebel VIP and get access to EXCLUSIVE content, live streams, and more! ➜ https://redacted.locals.com





🐦 Follow Redacted on Twitter:

https://Twitter.com/TheRedactedInc





📚 Read Clayton and Natali's Amazon best-selling book on finance. How To Pay Off Your Mortgage in 5 Years 👉🏻 https://amzn.to/3Guh4IC





LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE:

Monday - Thursday 1PM PST / 3PM CENTRAL / 4PM EST





📺 Want to bypass chat limits on our LIVE streams?

Become a YouTube Channel Member today. This is TOTALLY different than the community over on Locals. Head to this link to join:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJhK5kMc4LjBKdiYrDtzlA/join





#redacted #claytonmorris #natalimorris #news #independentjournalists



