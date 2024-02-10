© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kyoto University Professor Emeritus Masanori Fukushima on COVID vaccines:
"Well, let's just say it, it's murder. You could even say a massacre has occurred."
Daringly, if we don't say something so radical, people might not wake up.
What's happening is that every citizen must protect democracy. That's the only statement. We can only tell the truth as it is.