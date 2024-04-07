Farman Ayaz Khattak and Ehtesham Matloob - CTW Officials Stolen Bitcoins

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to Fir 48/2021, Farman Ayaz Khattak and Ehtesham matloob CTW official, brutally beaten to innocent bitcoin owner and stolen all his bitcoin worth 488 Millions Rupee. Both are working as head constable in counter terrorism wing, CTW is unit of Federal Investigation Agency FIA. CTW and FIA officers involve in cryptocurrency stealing, robbery of digital assets and corruption.