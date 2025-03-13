UK PM Starmer says he's 'reshaping the state'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK PM to axe NHS England, but who’s really getting the £200 billion?
Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to abolish NHS England, arguing that decisions about the £200 billion health budget shouldn't be made by an arms-length body.
He promised to redirect funds toward nurses, doctors, and GP appointments, cutting bureaucracy and bringing NHS management under democratic control. But the real question is — where exactly will that money go now?
@DDGeopolitics