UK PM Starmer says he's 'reshaping the state'

UK PM to axe NHS England, but who’s really getting the £200 billion?

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to abolish NHS England, arguing that decisions about the £200 billion health budget shouldn't be made by an arms-length body.

He promised to redirect funds toward nurses, doctors, and GP appointments, cutting bureaucracy and bringing NHS management under democratic control. But the real question is — where exactly will that money go now?





@DDGeopolitics