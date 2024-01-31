JUSTIN MOHN RAGED ABOUT MIGRANTS AFTER DISPLAYING HIS FATHER'S HEAD 🔪💀 [PSYOP TO ENACT S.3589]

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WafTJTRLmCQ





Justin Mohn displayed his father's head in his rant against Joe Biden, immigrants, LGBTQ, and the federal government.





The video, which has since been removed from the platform, featured Justin Mohn condemning the US government, the Biden administration, and various groups he blamed for the country's decline, including "woke mobs" and migrants [2 hours ago].





Interesting timing in regards to the video I'm currently trending [4:11 as I type]





In the video he said “-return to our ideological and moral roots as a judeo-christian nation.”





Could it be...a psyop in order to enact a bill wholly against the will and well-being of We The People?





You bet your sweet bippy, frens 🐸





Now, I'd found the WHOLE UNCENSORED VIDEO, not long ago, and had posted it NSFL from the outset; after all, that is for what the option exists, titled 🚨𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 🚨 JUSTIN MOHN OF LEVITTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA 🔪💀 ALLEGEDLY DECAPITATED HIS FATHER





22 views later, I found that the video had been blocked, under the idea of "Your video is blocked under the following Community Guideline: Threats or Incitement to Violence"





But...S.3589 isn't?!? 🤔





🚨𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 - In a shocking incident, Justin Mohn of Levittown, Pennsylvania, allegedly decapitated his father, who happened to be a federal employee.





Subsequently, he released an online video urging a 'revolution' against what he referred to as the 'Biden regime,' expressing discontent against an imagined 'army of illegal immigrants.'





Only a certain portion of this video can be shared as most of it includes incredibly graphic content.





https://twitter.com/Rightanglenews/status/1752532879010095487





https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/3589/text





118th CONGRESS

2d Session

S. 3589





To amend title 18, United States Code, to prohibit unauthorized private paramilitary activity, and for other purposes.





IN THE SENATE OF THE UNITED STATES

January 16, 2024

Mr. Markey introduced the following bill; which was read twice and referred to the Committee on the Judiciary





A BILL

To amend title 18, United States Code, to prohibit unauthorized private paramilitary activity, and for other purposes.





Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled,





SECTION 1. SHORT TITLE.





This Act may be cited as the “Preventing Private Paramilitary Activity Act of 2024”.





SEC. 2. PROHIBITION OF UNAUTHORIZED PRIVATE PARAMILITARY ACTIVITY.





The plot sickens...TBC