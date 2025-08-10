Fake Nurse Arrested & Fired From AdventHealth Palm Coast. SDA Hospitals Uniting w/ AMA Is Apostasy

'Fake nurse,' Autumn Marie Bardisa fired from AdventHealth Palm Coast could expose hospital to lawsuits. Autumn Bardisa used another woman's nursing license number to get hired at the hospital, detectives said. The ruse was discovered when she came up for promotion.





Woman Who Posed as Nurse at AdventHealth Palm Coast for 18 Months, Seeing Almost 4,500 Patients, Is Arrested





Fake nurse at AdventHeath Palm Coast treated thousands of patients before she was fired. Autumn Bardisa, 29, of Palm Coast, was charged with seven counts of practicing a health care profession without a license and seven counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information.





State Department may require some visa applicants to post bond of up to $15,000





Russia, China practice destroying 'enemy' submarine in naval drill after Trump moves US nuclear assets. Russia says 'enemy' submarine was 'promptly detected and mock-destroyed' during Sea of Japan exercises





Western Slope wildfires already add up to Colorado’s worst fire year since 2020





Gifford Fire Becomes California 'Megafire,' Forcing Thousands To Evacuate. California’s largest wildfire of 2025 has exploded in size, prompting urgent evacuations as fire-fueling heat grips the region.





America Is Living in a Climate-Denial Fantasy. On climate, the U.S. and the rest of the planet are now in “completely separate worlds.”





The Earth didn’t just crack, it curved. "It sent chills down my spine!" A surprising discovery emerged from a security camera video taken during Myanmar’s recent magnitude 7.7 earthquake. While the footage initially drew attention for showing the dramatic fault movement, scientists soon realized it revealed something never captured before: curved fault slip.





How hot was it in Phoenix? The hottest August day in 120 years





Russian volcano erupts for first time in more than 500 years





