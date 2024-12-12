Dave Hunt - Chosen People?

More about our Annual Conference: https://www.thebereancall.org/conference





Watch the Conference Live or Later:





Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Roku: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

In our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

In our conference podcasts: https://www.thebereancall.org/podcasts





Born in 1926, Dave enjoyed the advantages of a godly upbringing, and placed his trust in Jesus Christ as his personal Savior and Lord in his early teens.





He received a degree in mathematics from U.C.L.A. Marriage to his wife, Ruth, was followed by the birth of four children, a career as CPA/management consultant and, later, the management of several corporations. Along with church-related activities, Dave initiated and became involved in numerous campus ministries and meetings in his home, with a special outreach to Jewish young people and foreign students.





Since 1973 Dave’s desire for fulltime ministry has found fulfillment through authorship of books dealing with the incursion, into Western culture and the church itself, of Eastern, psychological and selfist philosophies, ecumenism, and other unbiblical teachings. Concern over Islamic politics and religion are reflected in current articles, lectures and interviews.

At least 4 million copies of his books have been sold and have been translated into more than 50 languages. They include: The Cult Explosion, The God Makers, The New Spirituality, The Seduction of Christianity, Global Peace and the Rise of Antichrist, Occult Invasion, A Cup of Trembling, In Defense of the Faith, An Urgent Call to a Serious Faith, What Love Is This?, Countdown to the Second Coming, Seeking and Finding God, Honest Doubts, Judgment Day! Islam, Israel, and the Nations,Yoga and the Body of Christ, and his latest book, Cosmos, Creator and Human Destiny.

His video, Israel, Islam & Armageddon has become a tremendous tool for churches and others interested in helping spread the truth about events prior to and since the attack on the World Trade Center.





Dave’s impeccable research and recognized scholarship are based on in depth studies of original documents and publications, interviews with key experts from around the world, and extensive travel—including to South America, Australia, Europe and throughout the Middle East.





Friday, April 5, 2013, Dave Hunt drew his final breath and entered into the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. His beloved wife Ruth was at his side.





The Berean Call’s website: www.thebereancall.org

TBC online store: store.thebereancall.org





Videos will also be posted on these platforms:





Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall





Join us on Social Media:





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Substack: https://thebereancall.substack.com

X: https://x.com/thebereancall