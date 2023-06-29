Peniche Surf Video #1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peniche is a small resort town about 90 kilometers north of Lisboa, the capital of Portugal. It has some beautiful beaches and is very popular with surfers from the world over.
Here you can see some action videos taken in the Spring of 2023 on a visit with my Portuguese friends. The raw videos have been combined into a production video.
Enjoy our show!