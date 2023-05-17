BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian Forces Shocked! US Patriot Missiles Drops Valuable Russian Assets in Ukraine
High Hopes
High Hopes
51 views • 05/17/2023

US Military News


May 16, 2023


The Patriot surface-to-air missile system is an incredibly advanced and effective weapon that provides vital protection against a range of airborne threats. Its sophisticated technology, supersonic speed, and maneuverability make it one of the most versatile and effective air defense systems in the world. With its ability to detect, track, and intercept multiple targets simultaneously, the Patriot missile system is a vital tool in the arsenal of any modern military force.


Downing the Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile, which Russia claimed was unstoppable, is undoubtedly a great success for the Patriot system. The downing of Kinzhal will shake the already well-shaken morale of the Russian army. This remarkable system will continue to protect the skies from genocidal Russian aircraft and will provide additional support to Ukraine's anti-aircraft defenses as they continue to repel occupiers from their territory.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


Keywords
russiawarus military newsukrainehypersonic missilekinzhalpatriot missiles
