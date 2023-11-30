Natural 'Rona Immunity: It's A Thing!

Yet Another ‘Conspiracy Theory’ Has Come True



• Natural Immunity Provides Better Protection Against COVID Than Vaccines — Even Against Hospitalization: New Study

• Natural Immunity Better Than Protection From COVID Vaccination: Study





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 30 November 2023

https://rumble.com/v3yt43v-their-war-on-trump-has-officially-backfired-ep.-2140-11302023.html

