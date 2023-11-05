Why I am Long Term Bearish on Disney Stock

Disney is destroying its franchises, and it will be much harder to create new ones with lasting power with increase competition, and the moat surrounding content creation dropping off dramatically.Also, Kathleen Kennedy wokifying the company makes parents distrustful to put their children in orbit of Disney franchises.





#disney #stock #woke #investments





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more