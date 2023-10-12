P.3 GREATEST THREAT TO ABORIGINALS, regardless of THE VOICE REFERENDUM OUTCOME MVI_5342

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/24e5e416-f499-44c0-898a-9cd58780808c
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/709210bb-3d4b-4308-86a6-34ca17066e0f
Watch P.4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/9bd1cd20-3f23-4677-968e-6bf2ed4a3d06
Watch P.5 here: https://www.brighteon.com/5028daa3-db4e-4078-93fa-3dc5c8fdc3d4
Just a day and a bit till Australia votes in a referendum on The Voice, whether to be enshrined in the Constitution. I outline what is a far greater threat to aboriginal-heritage Australians than either outcome from the referendum. DISCLAIMER: Any negative assessments I have made towards individuals and organisations may be incorrect or unwarranted. These are my opinions and comprehensions only.