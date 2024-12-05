Warning signs of parasites and how to fight back - Dr Eric Berg

https://drericberg.com/

You probably already have parasites, but they’re not bothering you! In this video, learn about the common symptoms of parasites and how to strengthen your immune system to eliminate parasitic infections and keep parasites in check. 0:00 Introduction: Do I have parasites? 1:07 Parasites in the body 1:52 Understanding parasitic infection 3:57 Causes of parasites 4:42 How to get rid of parasites 5:32 Natural remedies for parasites



Parasites and pathogens force us to become stronger. They strengthen our immune systems to protect us from future parasitic infections. While this can be beneficial, parasites are constantly evolving and competing for resources in the body. In an attempt to evade your immune system, parasites downgrade your ability to absorb vitamin D. Vitamin D supports the T cells, which control and coordinate the immune system. Parasites even try to change the behavior of the host. For example, toxoplasma gondii causes a mouse to become more fearless, making it more likely to be eaten by a cat. Parasites can also lie dormant for years and wait until you’re older, stressed, or have a weakened immune system to emerge, so they have a better chance at survival. Some microorganisms can become parasitic if the environment changes in your body. E. coli is friendly in the large intestine but parasitic in the small intestine. Most ulcers come from H. pylori. This bacteria releases a substance that alkalizes the stomach because it can't survive in an acidic environment. Parasites can come from many places, including inhalation and pets. Antibiotics can greatly increase your risk of parasitic infection. Refined sugar and junk foods can feed parasites. TUDCA is a bile salt that supports the flow of bile through the bile ducts. Try taking TUDCA for two days before attempting a natural cleanse for parasites. Here are some of the best natural remedies for parasites to help purge and kill parasites directly and indirectly: •Wormwood extract •Clove •Black walnut extract •Garlic •Oregano oil •Pumpkin seeds •Fermented vegetables •Kefir