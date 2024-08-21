The Dragon Behind The DNC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is the dragon in Revelations the Communist Chinese? The Democrats have deep ties to Communism. They are being used as a battering ram to tear down the walls of the American Republic. Kamala Harris and her Marxist cohorts are setting us up for the final battle. Like John the Revelator we are marveling at the beast