Maria Zakharova about Arrest of colleague RT's Chay Bowes

Maria Zakharova comments on the arrest of our colleague Chay Bowes.

Chay Bowes is Irish national, so he's covered by EU's freedom of movement

Meaning he should have been let into Romania without a fuss.

Yet the RT journalist got singled out as soon as plane touched down.

BREAKING: Our Friend and RT Journalist Chay Bowes Detained in Bucharest

Our friend and colleague, Chay Bowes, was detained by Romanian authorities shortly after landing in Bucharest. Police boarded the plane the moment it touched down and singled him out.

Chay was taken aside for questioning. He told them he’s a journalist and had arrived to cover the upcoming elections in Romania.

“They were only interested in me,” he said. “They came onto the plane, asked who Chay Bowes was, and six of them marched me off.”

We’re following the situation closely and will keep you updated as we learn more.