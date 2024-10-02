Uncovered women’s heads fake Christians talk about fighting & killing but not repentance & warnings

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2024). A characteristic of the millions of End Times most wicked generation post-1960s Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender, post-1873 illegal tithe income tax extortionist” Nicolaitan clergy class laity class Satanist pagan religious system’s fake Christians is that they do not mention a single word of about repenting and restoring the hundreds of Bible verses that they redefined for their hundreds of fake foreign gods. Instead, they just take what we real Christians exposed about the Satanist elites, and just complain and grumble and criticize them, and blame them instead of their own selves and their own sins and their own redefining of the Bible that brought about these Hurricane Helene judgment warnings by God. They just talk about the hurricane and how the government is trying to kill them by weaponizing the weather, which they found out from us real Christians, but they totally ignore the other more important half of what we taught them in our daily sermons for decades which is to repent of their sins and restore Jesus the Word of God back to the Church and to stop their Satanist-owned millions of Western feminist nations’ churches’ fake Christianity. Their uncovered women’s heads are just controlled by the fallen angels to fight the government and get depopulated killed by the government and to fight the liberals & illegal immigrants & military, instead of warning the 6 billion humans to repent of their “women’s equality” feminism of the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers feminist witches and destruction of the family and bringing of curses of sword & famine & plague & demon armies upon their Western feminist nations. They speak nothing about God’s loving warnings through these natural disasters that the enemy is causing, so that people can awaken and repent and receive Jesus as Savior. These fake Christians are just being used by Satan Lucifer to further his genocide agenda, instead of carrying out God’s agenda of love and salvation and repentance. Just as 2 Timothy 3:2-5 Bible prophecy says, they have a form of Christianity, but they deny its God. Their focus is on themselves and their own power and their own emergency food and their own fight against the globalists, who they do not even expose as Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanists. This explains why every one of them (except for one Christian brother) all betrayed us real Christians like cockroaches and abandoned me to fight alone by myself, in order to save their own lives from getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!



