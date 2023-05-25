The UKR Enemy posted a video of the Attack on the Reconnaissance Ship "Ivan Khurs" in the Black Sea. - One of the Drones came Close to the Stern of the Ship

The enemy posted a video of the attack on the reconnaissance ship "Ivan Khurs" in the Black Sea. One of the drones came close to the stern of the ship, but there is no video of the explosion - the broadcast ends a couple of seconds before. There are also bursts from the work of machine guns fired at attacking drones.

The Russian Defense Ministry previously reported the destruction of attacking drones and the absence of damage to the ship.

One way or another, the ship will return to Sevastopol or Novorossiysk, it will be seen there.

No damage to the ship was reported by the Russian Federation Ministry of Defense yesterday. It is not clear if the drone exploded on impact or not or was destroyed before hitting the hull.

According to Rybar there are no rumors of ship damage and the "Ivan Khurs" continues with its mission in the Black Sea.