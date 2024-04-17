THE END OF AMERICAN SOVEREIGNTY

“THE END OF SOVEREIGNTY”

… will be the last video I will produce of this nature. All previous videos will support and be subordinate to this one. I’m way past having these conversations with people. If you don’t know what’s happening on the world stage by now. I will attempt to do a good job, one last time explaining it to you with this video. Along with receipts. (25-30 minutes)

In addition, out of respect and appreciation for the many good people and new friends that I have had the opportunity to speak with over the past few years. I will personally narrate this one.

Ongoing videos and other mediums of communication will focus more on…

*Bodily Autonomy, with the emphasis on Legal strategies, Protections, and Remedies.

*Detoxification recommendations, natural recipes and remedies; for health and healing.

*Financial Strategies for successfully navigating the new political and economic order; or not.

* Any form of assistance that I can find to help us all successfully make it through; as the country and world transitions to the new system. “With our souls intact.”

This information is going to be beneficial for everyone. If you’re not currently a subscriber. Now would be a good time to subscribe to my channels.

For my current subscribers, thank you for hanging out with me during this incredible an amazing period of rising consciousness. Don’t worry I will keep a dash of shock and awe and a little juicy drama just for you. At this point it’s just fun.

(The end of sovereignty may or may not PREMIER on YouTube. However, our subscribers will be notified with the platform link immediately after upload.)

Thank you to all of Watchers on the Wall, Consciousness and Spiritual Leaders, and Healers for all that you do. Keep up the great and awesome work in which you have been spiritually commissioned. Strengthen your boundaries and stay healthy. You are needed and so much appreciated.

“For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places”





DC RED Platform Links

https://youtube.com/@DC_RED

https://twitter.com/DcRed8

https://instagram.com/dcred8/

https://rumble.com/user/BecauseYouShouldKnow

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hiBS43pNAbBk/

https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/because_you_should_know/

https://odysee.com/@DC_RED:7

